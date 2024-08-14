East Lansing City Council drafts new rental housing code with houseguest exceptions

The East Lansing City Council is introducing an ordinance to clarify its rules around houseguests.

Members of the council proposed creating a new rental code that places all the city's guidelines in one place. The move comes in response to a citizen-led ballot campaign to prohibit East Lansing from restricting a homeowner's ability to have houseguests.

The document councilmembers discussed Tuesday outlines guest exceptions for households that have medical caregivers, house-sitters and visiting students.

City Councilmember Eric Altmann noted the proposal also gives residents the ability to seek city approval for "exceptional circumstances."

“I think the code does an admirable job of being very flexible in terms of accommodating a wide range of living arrangements, but there's always the possibility for an arrangement that does not fit neatly into any one particular category,” he acknowledged.

East Lansing Mayor George Brookover said residents should be aware that the draft ordinance may get reworked.

"I just want to caution people that this isn't set in cement, and there may be changes to this as we become less ignorant about some of the concerns," he said.

The ordinance could overtake aspects of the housing charter amendment that will go before voters in East Lansing this November. That ballot question, which supporters argued would ease houseguest restrictions, prompted some councilmembers to argue the provision would upend the city's ability to restrict rental licenses.

"We appreciate this good faith effort to address so many of East Lansing residents' concerns with the existing rental housing code," said Patrick Rose, one of the organizers for the petition. "Our core supporters and volunteers and signers will be making a few suggested changes.

"It is our hope this proposal unites our community to support the revisions being proposed now with the few small changes we will be offering," he added.

The council sent the ordinance to the city's housing commission, with a public hearing and final vote expected later this year.

Charter Review Committee Selected

East Lansing is also moving forward with the process of reviewing and proposing changes to the city’s governing rules.

The City Council voted 4-1 to select seven committee members to lead a review of the City Charter. The group will review East Lansing’s guidelines and recommend changes that the council can send to voters for final approval.

The committee includes Jonathan Forman, Diane Goddeeris, Jeffrey Hank, Veronica Wilkerson-Johnson, Ruben Martinez, Jill Rhode and Pam Weil. Goddeeris, a former East Lansing mayor, was selected as chair.

City Councilmember Dana Watson was the lone vote against the measure. Multiple individuals she recommended for the committee were not considered as they currently serve on other city commissions. She said the council should have made the rules for applicants clearer.

"Hopefully in the future, if there's another commission created for adults, we can be clear as council and fairer as far as what options people have who are currently serving and interested in being in this role as well," Watson said.

The charter committee will meet in the next two weeks, and the group has one year to make its recommendations.