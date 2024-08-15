AARP Michigan distances itself from Senate campaign ad critical of Rogers

AARP Michigan says it was not involved with a U.S. Senate campaign ad that features the organization’s former president.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), which aims to elect Democrats to the U.S. Senate, released a TV ad against Mike Rogers, the GOP candidate for the state’s open seat. In the ad, former Michigan AARP president Eric Schneidewind is shown criticizing Rogers's congressional record.

That prompted the organization to push back on the reference, arguing the ad suggests the group is making an endorsement in the race.

“[W]hen AARP’s name is misused by a campaign, we ask that it be taken down," said Paula Cunningham, AARP Michigan State Director. "AARP never endorses or gives money to candidates ... Nor do we direct candidates, parties or PACs to use our name in ads, fundraising emails or other campaign efforts."

Cunningham said the group's non-partisan status is critical to its mission.

“We focus on ensuring every candidate from both parties is aware of the issues, not the politics, the issues that matter to people, including things like protecting Social Security and Medicare, lowering the price of prescription drugs and helping ensure health and financial security for all of us," she said.

A poll released by AARP Michigan today indicates the top-of-the-ballot competitions are likely to be very close in the state.

According to its findings, Democrat Elissa Slotkin leads Rogers by 3-points for the Senate. The same poll indicated former President Donald Trump is 2-points ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan.

Voters in the state age 50 and older identified immigration and border security as their most important concern ahead of the November election.

Cunningham said her organization has expressed its concerns with the TV ad to the DSCC. The DSCC did not respond to a request for comment.