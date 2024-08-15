Ten Pound Fiddle marks 50 seasons of folk music

Since 1975, the Ten Pound Fiddle concert series has been bringing folk music stars to East Lansing. Today, it’s announcing the schedule for its 50th season.

WKAR’s Scott Pohl takes us Inside The Arts with concert scheduler Sally Potter.

Interview Transcript

Scott Pohl: Let's start with John McCutcheon. This is on Sunday, September 22. I point out the Sunday because most of your shows are on Fridays. Tell me about John McCutcheon.

Sally Potter: He is an old favorite and he is…one of the top performers in the folk music world for 50 years. The Sunday show was the only date during our 50th season that he could come, and of course, we said yes. So, it's not too far away. September 22 on Sunday.

Courtesy photo Tom Paxton's Ten Pound Fiddle show with the Don Juans will be October 4, 2024

Pohl: October 4, Tom Paxton is going to be back in East Lansing.

Potter: Tom Paxton is one of the great folk music singers, starting in the 50s and 60s, and he has been singing ever since. There are songs that you know and you're not quite sure who wrote them. Tom Paxton wrote them. He's traveling with the Don Juans. They're kind of his support group, a guitar on either side. He is funny. He writes very poignant songs still, but his concerts are also full of his old favorites.

Courtesy photo May Erlewine performs October 18, 2024

Pohl: May Erlewine is doing a solo show on Friday, October 18.

Potter: May comes down every year and does a solo show for the Ten Pound Fiddle. She doesn't do many solo shows. She draws huge crowds and, she does magnificent, warm, wonderful, touching performances. People love May and she loves to come to the Fiddle.

Pohl: December 6, longtime WKAR listeners who used to listen to A Prairie Home Companion will know the names Robin and Linda Williams.

Potter: They are still a marvelous duo to listen to. They are very present. They have magnificent song selection, really nice harmony lines with each other. They are delighted to be back as well.

Courtesy photo The concert with Robin and Linda Williams will be December 6, 2024

Pohl: Sally, you've got lots of big names coming. We want to be able to point out a few more of the highlights of your schedule, including Guy Davis.

Potter: Guy Davis is the son of Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee, and he is one of the big names in the acoustic blues world.

Pohl: Holly Near is going to be back.

Potter: Holly Near Is part of the Women in the Arts festival, which happens at Edgewood Church the second weekend of November, and the Ten Pound Fiddle co-produces the music of that with the Women in the Arts festival. Joy Clarke is on Friday and Holly Near is on Saturday, the second weekend in November.

Pohl: And we'll have Joel Mabus back in East Lansing.

Potter: Joel Mabus was the second show of the Ten Pound Fiddle in January of 1975, and I think he's missed two years, according to our archivist. So, this would be his 48th concert at the Ten Pound Fiddle.

Courtesy photo The Jeremiahs will bring Irish music to Ten Pound Fiddle on March 2, 2025

Pohl: One last group, the Irish group the Jeremiahs are here around the time of St. Patrick's Day.

Potter: They're one of my favorites. It's a Sunday, March 2. They have a wonderful vocalist, they're marvelous instrumentalists, and they pick wonderful songs. So, it'll be one of those classic Irish nights of folk music.

Pohl: This marks the 50th year of Ten Pound Fiddle concerts in East Lansing. Thank you so much for coming in Sally, always good to see you. Looking forward to a year of great music in East Lansing.

Potter: Thank you Scott.

Pohl: With Inside The Arts, I'm Scott Pohl.