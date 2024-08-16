It's Just Politics: What “It’s the economy, stupid” really means in 2024

Hi! You're reading the It's Just Politics newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the It's Just Politics podcast for all the political news you need each week.

So, this past weekend we were watching the classic campaign documentary The War Room . It's the story of how Bill Clinton came from behind to win the 1992 presidential election. It stars young Clinton campaign operatives James Carville, Paul Begala and George Stephanopoulos and it’s a total hoot to watch this many years later. Some things have really changed since ‘92 (Fax machines. So many fax machines.) but one thing has remained constant: folks voting their economic self interest.

The famous scene in The War Room - the one that political operatives and pundits (and, ahem, hosts of political shows) continually talk about even today - is Carville reminding the campaign team that their message is a simple and everlasting one: “It’s the economy, stupid.”

And, in 2024, the economy remains one of the main issues - if not the main issue - for voters in 2024. Just a day after watching The War Room, new polling from The Financial Times/University of Michigan Ross School of Business showed a change in whom voters say they trust to handle the economy.

For the first time this year, voters in the FT/Ross poll said they trust Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump. The poll’s been making a lot of news so we called Ross School Professor Erik Gordon to dig into the what (Harris up over Trump 42% to 41%) and the why.

Deeper dive: In polling, voters almost always say the economy ranks high in determining how they’re going to vote. But what do we really mean when we talk about the economy? Is it the numbers economists are always throwing about (CPI, GDP, etc) or does it have more to do with economic vibes: how am I, personally, feeling about the price of gas or milk? We asked Gordon about that, too.

Surge of jobseekers bumps up Mich. unemployment rate

Because, apparently, this week’s newsletter is all about the economy (It really is the economy, stupid), it’s only right to link to Rick’s story this week on Michigan’s latest unemployment numbers. Interestingly enough, the unemployment rate rose slightly last month (seemingly bad news) but one reason is because more people have decided to join the workforce (seemingly good news).

Inside Biden’s Decision to Drop Out [NYT]

Zoe's take: I love a good political behind-the-scenes story. I just can’t help it. A couple weeks ago in the newsletter I shared this minute-by-minute of Harris beginning her presidential campaign and this week The New York Times goes into detail about Biden’s decision to step down from his beach house in Delaware. The NYT’s compelling lede: “In the end, he was alone.”

Which Michigan counties have most EVs? Which have none? Politics play a role [Bridge Michigan]

Rick’s take: Yes, this is about EVs. And the environment. But it’s also about politics. (Full disclosure, I am a very happy EV driver and I live in Ann Arbor.) Economically, EVs are expensive to purchase, but you don’t have to pay for gas (or gas taxes, which is something the state and federal governments are going to have to tackle sooner or later) and being able to “fill up” at home is a great convenience. But range anxiety is reasonable and I can understand why Yoopers aren’t ready to embrace EVs with a dearth of Up North charging stations.

