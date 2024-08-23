East Lansing Public Library reviews community input for its strategic plan

The East Lansing Public Library is wrapping up a plan that outlines its priorities for the future after taking input from residents.

The library has been holding conversations this summer with community members as part of its strategic planning process. The conversations centered around asking what residents would like to see improve in East Lansing — and how the system’s programs can help.

Library Director Kevin King said several residents wanted to see the city strengthen connections with Michigan State University.

“They'd like to see that, not only as a community aspiration, but a library aspiration, to do the things that we can do to penetrate that divide and bring both communities closer together,” he said.

Residents also said they want the building to be welcoming to diverse communities and serve as a gathering space.

“They want that third place that we talk about in the library profession all the time," King said. "That place where you can go between work and home, where you can feel safe, you can feel heard, where you feel supported, connected to the outside world.”

The library is reviewing the community feedback and finalizing its strategic plan to guide future programs. King said the plan will be finalized in October and will shape the library's direction and budgets for the next few years.