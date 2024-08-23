Rise in whooping cough cases reported in and around Jackson County

As the school year begins, health officials in Jackson County are urging residents to stay vigilant following a recent uptick in whooping cough cases.

The Jackson County Health Department has confirmed three cases of the respiratory illness, also known as pertussis, this summer. Officials are reporting more cases in the county this year than the past four years combined.

Whooping cough, a highly contagious bacterial infection, is particularly dangerous for young children and infants. Symptoms often start with mild cold-like signs but can quickly escalate to severe coughing fits.

Jana Snider, a communicable disease nurse with the Jackson County Health Department, emphasized the importance of recognizing the symptoms early.

“The cough is going to be very persistent,” Snider said. “It can go on for weeks. The one noteworthy symptom, why they call it whooping cough, is you’re going to have fits of cough where many kids will be coughing so hard and so relentlessly that they’re like gagging at the end of it.”

Snider said anyone exhibiting these symptoms, or those in close contact with someone who is, should seek medical attention and consider getting tested. She explained that testing for whooping cough involves a nasopharyngeal swab, a procedure similar to early COVID-19 testing.

Snider said most healthcare providers in Jackson County are equipped to collect testing samples and prescribe antibiotics for those infected. She also highlighted the importance of staying up to date with vaccinations, noting that the best defense against pertussis is immunization.

“Pertussis is in what’s commonly called the tetanus shot. It’s called the Tdap,” Snider said. “Adults will generally receive that vaccine every ten years... Kids receive several doses between birth and adult. If parents are unsure, or if you are unsure of your vaccine status, you can certainly give our immunization clinic a call.”

Snider said pertussis is part of the required vaccine series that Michigan children must complete before they can attend school.

The Jackson County Health Department is responding to the rise in cases by extending the hours of its immunization clinic for the rest of the month. Snider says residents should take advantage of this to ensure they are protected against whooping cough, especially as the season for respiratory illnesses ramps up.

