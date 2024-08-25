Cyclists gear up for 53rd DALMAC bike ride across Michigan this week

More than 1,000 bicyclists are convening in mid-Michigan this Wednesday and gearing up for an annual ride across much of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

Cyclists with the Dick Allen Lansing to Mackinaw bike tour, or DALMAC, are embarking on their 53rd journey up north this week. The tour is named after a former state lawmaker who advocated for bicycles having the same right to the road as motor vehicles.

Dan Stockwell, director of the ride, said DALMAC fundraises to support bike-friendly programs and infrastructure across the state.

"We've done a lot to promote the use of bicycles in Michigan," Stockwell said. "We've done a lot to promote safety, and the grants that we've made have really helped a lot of communities encourage bicyclists. So I think our impact is has been significant.”

Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU The DALMAC begins at the MSU Pavilion and ends in Mackinaw City.

The ride begins on the Michigan State University campus, with multiple routes heading up the central and western parts of the state. Stockwell said cyclists join the ride for many reasons, from the challenge of pedaling for hundreds of miles to reuniting with friends or supporting bike safety.

He added groups enjoy stopping to grab ice cream and swim in the state’s lakes and rivers.

"We also have a wonderful stop that we make at the East Boardman church, where the folks at the church have made over 800 pies over the years, and we stop and have pie there and really enjoy that," he said.

Riders conclude the journey by taking a picture with their bikes in front of the Mackinac Bridge. The organizers make safety along the way a top priority.

“We require everyone to wear a helmet, of course, and we encourage them to have bright lights," Stockwell said. "We also work with law enforcement along the route and advise them that the cyclists will be coming through."