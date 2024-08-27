EMS providers seek state reimbursement for care provided to prisoners

Michigan emergency medical service agencies are asking the state to reimburse them for more than $6 million in unpaid care provided to prisoners.

Michigan law requires EMS agencies to provide medical support to individuals regardless of their financial situation — and that includes caring for inmates in correctional facilities.

The state Department of Corrections previously had first responder groups bill the third-party healthcare company Wellpath for prisoner services.

Jeff White leads Richmond Lenox EMS in Macomb County. He said Wellpath claims to have run out of state funding and is refusing to reimburse the first responders.

"We're left, as very small communities for the most part, holding the bag," White said. "Everybody that we've spoken to and just explained that to have had the response of, 'geez, I can't believe this actually happened.'"

White said Wellpath owes his agency $134,000. He added if the healthcare expenses remain unpaid, local groups like his may have to cut staff and or seek taxpayer support.

“That's not the fault of the local EMS providers who provided the service and the care, and it certainly isn't the fault of our local taxpayers,” he said.

EMS providers want state lawmakers to step in and reimburse them for their prison healthcare expenses. A spokesperson for Speaker of the House Joe Tate said his office is taking a closer look at the issue.