Michiganders reminded to stay vigilant during fall tick season

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published August 28, 2024 at 9:47 PM EDT
Close up of a blacklegged tick on a leaf
CDC
Blacklegged ticks like this can transmit the bacterium that causes Lyme disease.

As the summer season begins to fade, a Michigan State University tick expert is reminding people to keep up with preventative measures during the fall.

Tick populations have spread across Michigan in recent years, with Lyme disease being confirmed in more than half of all counties.

Jean Tsao, an MSU professor who studies the parasite, says nymphal blacklegged ticks pose the greatest risk in the spring because of their small size.

But, those ticks can stick around through October as they grow into adulthood.

“I think if people remember that there’s a chance of picking up a tick in late September, in October, into November, that’ll be the peak, and they just practice similar prevention behaviors in the Spring, Summer months, then they’ll be good,” she said.

To avoid tick bites the Centers for Disease Control recommends avoiding wooded and brushy areas and treating clothing and gear with insect repellent.

Tsao said if you get bitten, it’s important to remove and keep the tick for identification purposes.
WKAR News
Melorie Begay
Melorie Begay is the local producer and host of Morning Edition.
