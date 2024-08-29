Trump announces support for free IVF at campaign stop in Potterville

Former President Donald Trump took his presidential campaign to Eaton County on Thursday.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters on the factory floor of Alro Steel in Potterville, Trump made what he called a "major announcement," saying he supports free in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments for women.

"Under the Trump Administration, your government will pay for or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for, all costs associated with IVF treatment," Trump said. "Because we want more babies, to put it very nicely."

Most of the more than hour-long speech, however, covered familiar themes.

Trump called his Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris "incompetent" and "Marxist," and said she would "destroy Social Security." He mused at one point that he would stop using the nickname "Crooked Joe" for President Joe Biden and return to using "Sleepy Joe."

Trump said, if reelected, he would cut energy costs in half within a year after taking office by declaring a national emergency to allow increased oil production. Supporters cheered and held up signs given to them at the event that said "Drill Baby Drill!"

The speech was billed by the campaign as focusing on the economy, inflation and manufacturing. Alro Steel is a manufacturer and major employer in the Potterville area, with around 280 workers. People in hard hats stood on risers behind the podium during Trump's speech.

This was Trump's second campaign appearance in Michigan this week.

Vice President Harris is scheduled to speak at an event in Detroit on Labor Day.