Lansing's Moores Park Pool construction continues, reopening set for summer 2026

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published August 30, 2024 at 11:39 AM EDT
A man in person protective gear uses a heavy duty pressure washer to clean the basin of the Moores Park Pool
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAr-MSU
Crews are currently using a heavy duty pressure washer to strip the pool's basin of paint, grime and dirt as part of renovations.

Lansing officials say demolition is now complete and renovation work has begun to re-open the historic Moores Park Pool.

The more than 100-year-old pool closed in 2019 because of cracks, leaks and other structural concerns.

Last year, state lawmakers allocated $6.2 million to kickstart the renovation. That money will cover most of the work needed.

The hallway inside the inner part of the pool structure below including a sign for the Girls Locker Room. There's concrete and chipping paint
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
The inside of the pool structure, including locker rooms and family restrooms, have been gutted to prepare for renovation work.

Brett Kaschinske, the city’s Parks & Recreation Director, said there have been some changes to plans since construction began this year.

That includes figuring out how an updated sewer system would run.

"The structure was built in 1922, so we're peeling back the onion in some cases, and you discover things."

The above ground oval-shaped pool was designed by city engineer Wesley Bintz.

Kaschinske says residents should not expect any major changes to the look of the facility after work is complete.

"From the seating that is above to the locker rooms to the shape of this, this is not having that splash pad. This is not having those slides that we see in others," he said.

"This is really maintaining, really, the historical nature of this pool."

Despite an earlier projection that the pool could be swimmable by next year, Kaschinske says the goal now is to reopen it for the summer of 2026.

A view down at the stone stairs and seating area and then the empty pool and pool deck, covered in leaves and dirt
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
Lansing City Engineer Wesley Bintz went on to sell his above round pool design to more than 100 communities. Today, there's only a handful left standing.
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
