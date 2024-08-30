Lansing's Moores Park Pool construction continues, reopening set for summer 2026

Lansing officials say demolition is now complete and renovation work has begun to re-open the historic Moores Park Pool.

The more than 100-year-old pool closed in 2019 because of cracks, leaks and other structural concerns.

Last year, state lawmakers allocated $6.2 million to kickstart the renovation. That money will cover most of the work needed.

Sophia Saliby / WKAR-MSU The inside of the pool structure, including locker rooms and family restrooms, have been gutted to prepare for renovation work.

Brett Kaschinske, the city’s Parks & Recreation Director, said there have been some changes to plans since construction began this year.

That includes figuring out how an updated sewer system would run.

"The structure was built in 1922, so we're peeling back the onion in some cases, and you discover things."

The above ground oval-shaped pool was designed by city engineer Wesley Bintz.

Kaschinske says residents should not expect any major changes to the look of the facility after work is complete.

"From the seating that is above to the locker rooms to the shape of this, this is not having that splash pad. This is not having those slides that we see in others," he said.

"This is really maintaining, really, the historical nature of this pool."

Despite an earlier projection that the pool could be swimmable by next year, Kaschinske says the goal now is to reopen it for the summer of 2026.