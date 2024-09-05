Delta Township supervisor resigns after arrest and felony charges

Delta Township Supervisor Ken Fletcher resigned from his job at the township on Tuesday and was arraigned Wednesday in Eaton county on two felony charges; accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

Fletcher has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been released on bond.

According to Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd, the charges stem from a sting operation conducted by an internet crimes taskforce.

“In this particular situation, they had phone conversations with the defendant, or text conversations, in which they disclosed that the person was under the age of 16,” said Lloyd.

The special task force involves members of Michigan State Police, the Lansing Police Department, Eaton County Police Department and the City of Charlotte Police Department, according to Lloyd.

“I believe that so far that we have charged at least 30 individuals from this similar type of task force operations,” he said.

In a written statement, Brian Reed, Delta Township Manager, confirmed that Fletcher resigned from his position this week and announced Township Clerk Mary Clark would serve as the acting supervisor.

“Kenneth Fletcher resigned his supervisor position effective immediately during the Delta Township board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and it was accepted by the board,” said the statement.

A preliminary hearing, which determines whether the case will proceed to trial, is currently scheduled for September 23.

