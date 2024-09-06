In East Lansing visit, Stabenow talks energy costs with homeowner

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow was back in mid-Michigan this week to promoting efforts to reduce gas emissions and energy costs.

During a visit to an East Lansing home, Stabenow met with a homeowner who has utilized tax incentives to install solar panels on her roof.

Michelle Jokisch Polo / WKAR-MSU The Siegler family installed solar panels on their home and qualified for a federal credit of $8500 dollars.

“These new panels are allowing her to save money on their monthly utility bills and be part of tackling the climate crisis at the same time which is terrific,” Stabenow said.

The tax credits are available through the Inflation Reduction Act and are intended for energy efficient upgrades and can cover up to thirty percent of the total cost of a solar panel installation.

“Two years ago, we passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which is the strongest efforts, most comprehensive efforts, to address the climate crisis, more clean energy manufacturing in our country,” said Stabenow. “And by the way, when you talk about manufacturing, you are talking about Michigan,” said Stabenow.

Michelle Jokisch Polo East Lansing resident Anne Siegler installed solar panels in her family’s home a year and a half ago. She says the upgrades have cut her bills in half.

For homeowner Anne Siegler, installing solar panels in her home was a no-brainer.

She says the upfront cost to install solar panels was $26,000. She received $8,500 in federal tax credits and a $2,000 check from the Lansing Board of Water and Light.

“We are super super happy that the federal tax credit was available to us and it enabled us to do this job. For our kids’ future, for Michigan’s future, for the future of our country and the planet.”

Siegler said since the solar panels were installed, her family of four powers all the electric appliances in their home with solar energy and sells the excess power to Lansing's BWL.

“It cut our bills in half,” Siegler added. “Now a lot of people say Michigan is cloudy here, but we make probably most of our best power from about February onward.”

The expanded tax credits for Michigan homeowners can also be used to cover the cost of installing energy-efficient air conditioning, windows, and heat pumps. Families with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income can benefit from increased energy savings, with a maximum credit of up to $8,000.

