MSU Board approves lease for new Child Development Lab in Lansing

WKAR Public Media | By Jenna Braford,
Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published September 6, 2024 at 5:17 PM EDT
MSU Board of Trustees
Wali Khan
/
WKAR-MSU
MSU Board of Trustees

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has approved a long-term lease to establish a new Child Development Laboratory in downtown Lansing.

The initial costs and renovations for the new site will be covered by $2.187 million in federal earmark funding, and $2 million from the State of Michigan. The Board said a joint effort by the College of Social Science, the Department of Human Development and Family Studies/Child Development Lab, and potential grant funding will cover the leasing costs.

MSU currently has two Child Development Labs, one in East Lansing and one in Haslett, which serve as spaces for early childhood research, training future educators and offering all-day preschool for children from birth to kindergarten. The new Lansing-area facility is intended to expand access to these services, particularly for underrepresented children and families.

“While CDL’s provide critical childcare for these communities,” said MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant, “they also conduct significant early childhood research critical to the potential development of long-term state or federal policy.”

The expansion comes as part of MSU’s efforts to provide early childhood education and address Michigan’s teacher shortage, while strengthening its involvement in the Lansing community.

“At the CDL Lansing site, we plan to offer early childhood education welcoming children and families representing many languages, countries of origin, income levels, family structures and ability levels,” Guerrant said.

MSU’s Board of Trustees said the project is set to advance once the lease agreement is finalized.
Jenna Braford
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
