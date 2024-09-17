More than 500 workers at Eaton aerospace facility in Jackson on strike

Some 525 union workers at the Eaton Corporation’s aerospace facility in Jackson are on strike after their contract expired earlier this month.

Members of UAW Local 475 work at Eaton, one of Jackson's largest employers, to manufacture products for civil, commercial and military aircrafts, including hydraulic fluid parts. Employees walked off the job after failing to reach a new contract agreement with the company.

“They weren't really willing to entertain any of our proposals," said UAW Local 475 President Donnie Huffman. "They came in there with an agenda, and they wouldn't deviate from it, no matter what.”

The union accused the company of seeking to create a two-tiered system that would cut pension and retirement benefits for new hires.

Huffman said the union is negotiating to protect its members from inflation, give them more flexibility to select their preferred shifts, and help them earn time away from work.

“Everyone wants to have more time to spend with their family. People don't want to have to work 10 and 12 hours a day just to make ends meet," he said. "We haven't asked for anything ridiculous at all.”

The union said it plans to picket 24-7 until it reaches an agreement with the company.

In a written statement, Katie Kennedy, director of communications for Eaton's aerospace division, said the company is prepared to continue serving customers despite the work stoppage.

"We are surprised that some of our employees decided to strike, especially since Eaton and the Union’s Bargaining Committee had previously reached a tentative agreement and were so close to a deal at the time the Union chose to strike," she wrote. "Eaton’s proposed contract is equitable and consistent with nationwide market trends and with our goal of attracting and retaining skilled workers. And, Eaton’s proposal represents a significant investment into this workforce and in Jackson, Michigan. We remain committed to getting our employees back to work, and any employee who wishes to may work their normal schedule."