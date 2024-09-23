Lansing Schools joins lawsuit against social media companies over lack of protections

A federal lawsuit is accusing social media companies like Tik Tok, Youtube and Meta from not putting sufficient protections in place to limit young people’s access to inappropriate material.

California law firm, Frantz Law Group, filed a suit on behalf of the Lansing School District, against the companies in the Northern District of California on September 12. The schools are accusing the platforms of negligence and public nuisance.

“Social media is an incredible tool. It can be used to disseminate information in a rapid and clear way. It can be used to share videos and pictures,” said Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner in an email statement. “It can be used to learn and to teach. However, social media can also be used to harm, to threaten, and to intimidate.”

The complaint contends the companies’ are responsible for causing mental and emotional health crises among children and teenagers.

The suit is seeking a jury trial and for funding and resources need to mitigate the damage they allege school districts are experiencing because of social media use among students.

“We look forward to the social media companies taking responsibility for their product and creating a safe environment for our children”

Since 2021, hundreds of other schools across the country and in Canada have filed similar lawsuits in court.

According to data from a 2022 Pew Research Center study, more than two-thirds of surveyed teenagers reported using TikTok, with over 16% saying they use it almost constantly. YouTube is the most widely used platform among teenagers in the study, with 95% reporting that they use it.

In June, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a national advisory on social media use by young people.

“Technology companies play a central role and have a fundamental responsibility in designing safe online environments and in preventing, minimizing, and addressing the risks associated with social media,” the advisory states.

