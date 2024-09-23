Michigan receives federal support to tackle youth homelessness

Michigan’s public housing agency is getting new support from a federal program to tackle youth homelessness.

Nearly $600,000 is going to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to help give unhoused youth a place to live. The funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Foster Youth to Independence program will go toward 52 vouchers to house young people transitioning out of foster care.

Richard Monocchio is the principal deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Public and Indian Housing. He said the award for Michigan is part of a $15.4 million fund being distributed to house at-risk youth across the country.

“This is critical. The words homeless and youth should not go together, ever," he said. "This administration is committed to ending youth homelessness.”

Officials say a third of Michigan’s teens that leave foster care face homelessness before they turn 21.

"We're in a housing shortage in Michigan right now," said MSHDA Executive Director Amy Hovey. "These 52 vouchers are another signal of us working hard, working together in the state of Michigan to making sure that everyone, especially those most vulnerable, have a place to call home."