WKAR says goodbye to Politics and Civics reporter Arjun Thakkar

After two years covering politics and local government in mid-Michigan, WKAR reporter Arjun Thakkar is leaving us to be closer to family in Illinois.

Arjun has attended countless city council meetings, stayed up late covering elections, and has delved first-hand into bike safety. WKAR's Melorie Begay sat down with Arjun one last time before he heads out on a new adventure.



Highlights:

On his experience with radio as a medium for news

"It has a potential to really connect with people in a way that print, and broadcast television don't always have the same opportunity to. So, I've loved it. I've loved it so much."





On what he'll miss about living in mid-Michigan

"The members of the community. I don't think I've had a negative experience interacting with someone. Everyone has been very kind and very, very interested, interested in our work, and I really appreciate that."

Full Transcript:

Melorie Begay: This was your first experience with Public Radio, right? What do you think of radio as a medium for news?

Arjun Thakkar: It has been my first time in public radio, and I've really loved it. I'm so grateful that you all gave me a chance to report for radio.

I think radio has such a beautiful power to connect with people, whether they're driving or just listening at home, you can help inform someone with such clarity. On what's going on in their city council, what's going on in their community, and also to be able to tell really human, poignant stories. The kinds of stories we hear on air all the time. Those human-interest stories, the sound rich stories. It has a potential to really connect with people in a way that print, and broadcast television don't always have the same opportunity to. So, I've loved it. I've loved it so much.

Courtesy of Tim Potter Arjun Thakkar (left) flexed his journalism and cycling skills while reporting on bike safety in Lansing. Thakkar is leaving WKAR to be closer to family in Illinois.

Begay: I'm curious, is there a story that you worked on in the past couple of years that you're most proud of?

Thakkar: Yeah, I think it's hard to say what. We've worked on so many stories together, but I really liked the focus I've been able to bring to our station in terms of infrastructure and expanding our coverage of the built environment and infrastructure.

The specific story I'm thinking of is one you referenced. It’s the bike story. I was able to hop on my bike with cycling advocates to understand current conditions for cycling in Lansing, talk about a specific bike project, or bike lane related project on Michigan Avenue that's happening and how it could potentially improve safety for cyclists.

I think the experience there was just really great, too. When you listen to that story, you can hear the sounds of my bike. You can hear crickets at night. it was just a really great story, and I'm glad I was able to cycle around the community. [To be able to] Put in the exercise there to get that story to our listeners.

Begay: Apart from cycling around the community for stories, is there anything that you're going to miss about living in mid-Michigan?

Thakkar: There's so much, there's so much that I'm going to miss. I've really grown to love this area and this community. I mean, first, the people I'm going to miss, all of you in the station, so much. I've really grown close to all of you, and it'll be, it'll be tough to say goodbye on my last day.

And also, just the members of the community. I don't think I've had a negative experience interacting with someone. Everyone has been very kind and very, very interested in our in our work, and I really appreciate that.

The next best thing, I would say, the place that I spend the most time in in our community, is the River Trail. I really love the River Trail, and yes, I do cycle quite a bit on it, but I also do go for long walks on the River Trail. So I'll miss the River Trail a lot, and just all the different businesses and places of nature. There's such a great variety of urban, suburban, dense forest areas. I love exploring all of it. And I hope to be back someday to explore it again in the future.

Begay: Yeah, we’d love that. So, one last question before you bike off into the sunset. Do you have any fun memories working with the news team that you want to share?

Thakkar: Yeah, I think the first answer I would give, it's a little bit of a boring one, but on election nights or nights that I'm up really late working with an editor on a story, there's something fun, but almost a little ridiculous too, the feeling of like being up at, you know, 11pm maybe even 1 or 2 a.m.

Begay: I know you, you almost worked into my shift one night. I remember that. It was 3:30.

Thakkar: Yeah, I think I have been at this station all hours of a day before, and just being up that late it is, it is, of course, very challenging, but the creative juices really change in an interesting way when you're looking at stories and working for that long. So it's a fun, interesting moment.

The other thing I would say is, doesn't happen too often. You know, journalism, of course, is serious, important work for the community, and it's important to inform the community, but the moments where I'm able to share different puns, like the headlines that wouldn't go on air. I don't come across as a, you know, humorous person, but, personally, I like that levity there. It's very valuable.

Begay: Well, thank you so much for taking the time to talk with me one last time. From all of us, we wish you the best.

Thakkar: Yeah, thank you, Melorie, I wish you all the best too.

This transcript has been edited for clarity.

