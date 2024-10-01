© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Detroit advances ordinance setting protest restrictions at health clinics

Michigan Public | By Sarah Cwiek
Published October 1, 2024 at 12:33 PM EDT
Detroit is another step closer to passing an ordinance that would put some limits on protesters outside health care facilities.

The proposed ordinance would create a 100-foot zone where protesters could not come within eight feet of a patient entering the facility without their consent. It would also restrict people from gathering or picketing within 15 feet of the entrance.

While the ordinance would apply to any health care facility in the city, supporters say it’s most needed at clinics providing abortion services. Abortion rights opponents call it a violation of their First Amendment rights.

Monica Miller is a self-identified “pro-life sidewalk counselor” who said she’s been doing that in Detroit “for literally decades.” She told council members during a hearing Monday that a buffer zone would restrict them from engaging in “real human interaction.”

“We approach the moms. We accompany them. We talk to them,” Miller said. “We show them love and compassion and give them real material help so that they will turn away from their decision to abort their children.”

But ordinance supporters say that’s exactly the point. They say patients at clinics are routinely harassed and intimidated by protesters, often by people who come from outside the city or state to do so.

Council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero, who’s sponsoring the proposed ordinance, said she witnessed such tactics during a recent clinic visit. She said one man who mistook her for a patient approached her directly, using inflammatory language meant to inflict “psychological pain.”

“So we do have people from outside of the city coming and telling our residents what to do with their bodies,” Santiago-Romero said. “And quite frankly, it is not all peaceful.”

A person found guilty of violating the ordinance would be subject to a misdemeanor penalty and fine. The council is expected to hold a final vote on the issue next week.
Sarah Cwiek
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Public in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.
