Lansing expands help to prevent sewer back ups

The Basement Backup Protection Program (B2P2) aims to reduce sewer backups in Lansing basements by assisting with some of the costs to mitigate or prevent the problem. Now city officials say they have made the reimbursement process easier to use.

"We basically allow the property owner to not have to go through as many steps on the city side," said Lansing's Director of Public Service Andy Kilpatrick.

To apply for reimbursement, a property owner needs to provide an itemized invoice, proof of city permits and payment to the Department of Public Works.

"We'll reimburse the 100% of the first $1,000 of the work and 75% of the next $5,000 so a maximum subsidy of $4,750 per property owner," added Kilpatrick.

The funds cannot be used to address sewer backups caused by tree roots or damaged pipes. They can however be used to address any kind of excessive flow from the sanitary sewer into a property owner's basement.

"Funds can be used to put in a sump pump that would pump, a footing drain, foundation drain, a flow out to your backyard, and put in a backflow preventer," said Kilpatrick.

The B2P2 cannot be used to address water that seeps through basement walls, windows, or floors during heavy rains, says Kilpatrick, because these issues are not related to the city's sanitary sewer system.

Funding for the program comes through the Sanitary Sewer Fund.

"The rates that people pay for us to take care of their sewage is what pays for this program as well," Kilpatrick said.

A homeowner or contractor can perform the work as long as they have secured the required permits from the city. To qualify applicants need to be up to date with property tax payments.