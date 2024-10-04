Michigan emergency responders support North Carolina rescue operations following Hurricane Helene

As residents in the Southeast continue to recover from Hurricane Helene, first responders from Michigan have been assisting with search and rescue efforts.

Last week, 19 members of fire departments from across Michigan deployed to North Carolina to help after the storm caused catastrophic flooding and widespread power outages.

Michigan Task Force 1’s Swiftwater has spent the last nine days in heavily flooded areas.

Courtesy / MICH EMHS First responder from Michigan in North Carolina

“Helping people get out of their houses, people trapped in cars, and then that kind of switched over to helping people get evacuated out of very remote areas where there was a bunch of trees down and bridges down,” said Chris Martin, head of the state's rescue team.

The first responders also spent time assessing damage and looking for missing persons among the rubble left by the storm.

“I think we've done more than 20 rescues, either by moving people across water by boats, or we've had a couple people who've had to have rescue via helicopter from the Coast Guard or from the Air National Guard,” Martin added.

The deployment is a response to a request made by North Carolina officials for out-of-state support. The Michigan team brought a total of six boats to help with efforts.

“Our swiftwater rescue team has trained extensively for scenarios like these, and we are ready to assist with water rescues and other critical missions during and after Tropical Storm Helene,” said MI-TF1 Program Manager, Dave McIntyre in a press release. “With the support from our families, local fire departments and Governor Whitmer, we are proud to deploy to help protect communities in North Carolina.”

The team in North Carolina is expected to head back to Michigan on Friday.