© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan emergency responders support North Carolina rescue operations following Hurricane Helene

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published October 4, 2024 at 8:18 AM EDT
First responders alongside military members wearing life jackets load a rescue raft next to a demolished property.
Courtesy
/
Michigan EMHS
After a 9-day mission rescuing stranded survivors of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, a team of Michigan first responders team is headed home.

As residents in the Southeast continue to recover from Hurricane Helene, first responders from Michigan have been assisting with search and rescue efforts.

Last week, 19 members of fire departments from across Michigan deployed to North Carolina to help after the storm caused catastrophic flooding and widespread power outages.

Michigan Task Force 1’s Swiftwater has spent the last nine days in heavily flooded areas.

First responder from Michigan in North Carolina standing in a flooded river
Courtesy
/
MICH EMHS
First responder from Michigan in North Carolina

“Helping people get out of their houses, people trapped in cars, and then that kind of switched over to helping people get evacuated out of very remote areas where there was a bunch of trees down and bridges down,” said Chris Martin, head of the state's rescue team.

The first responders also spent time assessing damage and looking for missing persons among the rubble left by the storm.

“I think we've done more than 20 rescues, either by moving people across water by boats, or we've had a couple people who've had to have rescue via helicopter from the Coast Guard or from the Air National Guard,” Martin added.

The deployment is a response to a request made by North Carolina officials for out-of-state support. The Michigan team brought a total of six boats to help with efforts.

“Our swiftwater rescue team has trained extensively for scenarios like these, and we are ready to assist with water rescues and other critical missions during and after Tropical Storm Helene,” said MI-TF1 Program Manager, Dave McIntyre in a press release. “With the support from our families, local fire departments and Governor Whitmer, we are proud to deploy to help protect communities in North Carolina.”

The team in North Carolina is expected to head back to Michigan on Friday.

  1. Emergency first responders from Michigan carry a person from a boat onto dry land
    Courtesy
    /
    MICH EMHS
    Emergency first responders from Michigan lent a hand with rescue operations in North Carola following Hurricane Helene.
WKAR News
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.
DONATE