Lansing receives funding to add more trees to disadvantaged communities

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published October 13, 2024 at 3:31 PM EDT
Sunlight peaks through the tree-lined bank of the Red Cedar River.
Arjun Thakkar
/
WKAR-MSU
The Red Cedar River, pictured in the summer off a pedestrian bridge of the MSU campus.

Some of Lansing’s disadvantaged communities will soon see more trees in their neighborhoods.

That’s after the city received $5 million federal grant from the USDA’s Inflation Reduction Act. This city is using that money to create a new program called Restoring Roots.

Lori Welch is the Sustainability Manager for the City of Lansing. She said as part of the project, the city will expand the tree canopy in some of Lansing's disadvantaged neighborhoods to help mitigate “heat islands.”

“Often those parts of a city, particularly when they lack tree canopy can be much hotter and have more of an impact of our more marginalized residents who are living in those areas," she said.

Welch said the city will begin the process by holding public engagement and input sessions, which could start as early as next year.

In addition to adding more trees, some of the funding will go toward upkeep and workforce development. An initiative which Welch said is key to ensuring the trees stay healthy.

“To be able to maintain a bigger tree canopy requires more resources [and] more skilled staff," she said.

The city will develop an internship program to grow interest in careers in urban forestry.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light will also use some of the funds for tree trimming and vegetation management.

