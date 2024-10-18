Democratic governors rally in East Lansing to get out the vote, shore up support for Harris

A rally in East Lansing Thursday night brought five Democratic governors together with one message: Get out and vote.

The state leaders included Maura Healey of Massachusetts, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Wes Moore of Maryland, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer.

"This is like the Avengers, right here," Moore said, describing the group assembled.

The East Lansing stop was the last of the day after events in Flint, Midland and Saginaw.

The five governors spoke with one voice at the Michigan State University Union, urging attendees to get out and vote and to encourage others as well.

Amy Robinson / WKAR-MSU Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a rally at the MSU Union on October 17, 2024.

"This is the moment we have all been preparing for," Whitmer said.

Former Democratic State Senator Curtis Hertel who’s running for the 7th Congressional District also made his appeal to voters.

“It will be worth it. Because when we fight, we win," Hertel said.

The governors praised the MSU College Democrats, and Governor Moore echoed the sentiment of his colleagues, that young people are the path to the White House for the Harris campaign.

“It will be college students that will make sure Kamala Harris will become the next president of the United States," Moore said.

Amy Robinson / WKAR-MSU Supporters gather at Get Out The Vote rally in the MSU Union on October 17, 2024.

Early voting sites open on Monday in East Lansing. The Secretary of State’s office says nearly one million absentee ballots have already been cast in Michigan, as of Friday afternoon.

