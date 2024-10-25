© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Lansing's Charter Commission votes to keep "strong mayor" system

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published October 25, 2024 at 10:55 AM EDT
The Lansing Charter Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to continue leaving most of the city’s administrative authority up to the mayor. The vote is the commission’s first official decision about the future of the city’s governing rules.

The commission was considering whether to keep its current structure of a ‘strong mayor system’ or give the city’s administrative authority to the city manager.

Ultimately commissioners said the current system is more democratic because mayors are more likely to make decisions at least in part to please voters.

“Where a city manager, their goal is to keep their job,” said Lansing Charter Commissioner Ben Dowd. “It [strong mayor system] allows the citizens to have the opportunity every cycle to approve and keep a mayor on in their role or to elect a new mayor.”

Under the commission-approved rules, the mayor would continue to have an executive assistant. Dowd said the group is discussing how to change that supportive role so it allows for additional leadership under the mayor’s instruction.

“Of course, council has the ultimate say,” said Dowd. “Council could veto anything the mayor does. There’s checks and balances across the board.”

The city charter commission is expected to put a draft of the city charter on the ballot next year.
