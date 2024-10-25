© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UPDATE: MSU students arrested after occupying administrative building, calling for school's disinvestment from Israel.

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published October 25, 2024 at 5:03 PM EDT
Protestors link arms and refuse to leave the MSU Hannah Administration building.

Five students were arrested Friday night after a pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University's Hannah Administration building.

Some 30 people initially occupied an area near MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz's office, holding signs and chanting for the university to discontinue working with companies doing business with Israel.

The protestors said such companies are contributing to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The protestors belong to a collective of more than 20 student groups that formed last year in the wake of the Israel-Palestinian war.

Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR

The group says it’s also asking the university to create a Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) and Arab institute for students across campus.

MSU officials had previously said they are not planning to divest any part of the school’s investment related to Israel.

They told WKAR the students were arrested peacefully and issued citations for trespassing.

Protestors gather outside the office of MSU President Kevin
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR
Protestors gather outside the office of MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz
WKAR News
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.
DONATE