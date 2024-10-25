UPDATE: MSU students arrested after occupying administrative building, calling for school's disinvestment from Israel.

Five students were arrested Friday night after a pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University's Hannah Administration building.

Some 30 people initially occupied an area near MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz's office, holding signs and chanting for the university to discontinue working with companies doing business with Israel.

The protestors said such companies are contributing to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The protestors belong to a collective of more than 20 student groups that formed last year in the wake of the Israel-Palestinian war.

Michelle Jokisch Polo / WKAR

The group says it’s also asking the university to create a Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) and Arab institute for students across campus.

MSU officials had previously said they are not planning to divest any part of the school’s investment related to Israel.

They told WKAR the students were arrested peacefully and issued citations for trespassing.