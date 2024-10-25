WKAR Sports content is reported by Sports Journalism students in the Michigan State School of Journalism.
WATCH: Michigan State senior Lance Fogelberg works to create better mental health space through running
Fogelberg’s efforts to help fellow students achieve better mental health are rooted in a deeply personal cause: honoring his late friend Brenden Davis.
Lance Fogelberg, a senior at Michigan State University, started Weekend Miles, a run club, last April in honor of his friend and freshman-year roommate, Brenden Davis, who took his own life.
The run club's purpose is to create a supportive space for all MSU students to meet new people, all while supporting physical and mental health. The club started in April 2024 and continues to grow each week.
In honor of Davis, the club organized a 5K event on Oct. 6 to raise awareness for mental health.
WKAR Sports spoke with Fogelberg about the positive impact it has had on the MSU community.
