WATCH: Michigan State senior Lance Fogelberg works to create better mental health space through running

Lance Fogelberg, a senior at Michigan State University, started Weekend Miles, a run club, last April in honor of his friend and freshman-year roommate, Brenden Davis, who took his own life.

Sarah Shapiro Weekend Miles Run Club members talking and stretching prior to the start of their run.

The run club's purpose is to create a supportive space for all MSU students to meet new people, all while supporting physical and mental health. The club started in April 2024 and continues to grow each week.

In honor of Davis, the club organized a 5K event on Oct. 6 to raise awareness for mental health.

Sarah Shapiro Weekend Miles Run Club members taking off to run through campus for their Saturday morning run.

WKAR Sports spoke with Fogelberg about the positive impact it has had on the MSU community.