WKAR Sports
WKAR Sports content is reported by Sports Journalism students in the Michigan State School of Journalism.

WATCH: Michigan State senior Lance Fogelberg works to create better mental health space through running

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Shapiro: WKAR Sports
Published October 25, 2024 at 4:12 PM EDT
Weekend Miles Run Club members smiling for a photo after their Saturday morning run.
Sarah Shapiro
Weekend Miles Run Club members smiling for a photo after their Saturday morning run.

Fogelberg’s efforts to help fellow students achieve better mental health are rooted in a deeply personal cause: honoring his late friend Brenden Davis.

Lance Fogelberg, a senior at Michigan State University, started Weekend Miles, a run club, last April in honor of his friend and freshman-year roommate, Brenden Davis, who took his own life.

Weekend Miles Run Club members talking and stretching prior to the start of their run.
Sarah Shapiro
Weekend Miles Run Club members talking and stretching prior to the start of their run.

The run club's purpose is to create a supportive space for all MSU students to meet new people, all while supporting physical and mental health. The club started in April 2024 and continues to grow each week.

In honor of Davis, the club organized a 5K event on Oct. 6 to raise awareness for mental health.

Weekend Miles Run Club members taking off to run through campus for their Saturday morning run.
Sarah Shapiro
Weekend Miles Run Club members taking off to run through campus for their Saturday morning run.

WKAR Sports spoke with Fogelberg about the positive impact it has had on the MSU community.
WKAR SHAPIRO SEP RUN CLUB FINAL VIDEO.mp4
Sarah Shapiro: WKAR Sports
