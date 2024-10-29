City of Lansing invites public to participate in Day of the Dead altar

For centuries, Latin Americans have used Day of the Dead or Dia De Los Muertos to gather and honor those who have died. They make altars, or ofrendas, featuring items that remind them of their loved ones and some visit their loved ones’ graves with flowers and food.

The holiday is also celebrated in the United States by people across the diaspora and serves as a time to remember those who have died. Now, the city of Lansing is hosting its very own ofrenda at city hall open to the public.

“The Lansing ofrenda honors the celebration and gives the rest of the citizens of Lansing an opportunity to honor all their loved ones who’ve died,” said mayor Andy Schor.

Schor says anyone can share a memento, flowers or photos to honor their loved ones or they can simply stop by to visit.

“People can put a picture or a special note of remembrance at the altar,” said Schor.

The altar is located at city hall and is open to the public through November 4.