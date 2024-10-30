© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Challenge to state PFAS rules on MI Supreme Court’s November docket

MPRN | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published October 30, 2024 at 6:43 PM EDT
Caution tape and a written notice now join the long-standing "do not eat the fish" sign at Milford's Central Park, after hexavalent chromium release added new contamination to a river already plagued by PFAS.

A challenge to the state’s rules on water contamination by a group of forever chemicals is on the Michigan Supreme Court’s November oral arguments docket.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s rules are aimed at PFAS, a family of chemicals used in clothing, cookware and firefighting foam. PFAS are often called “forever chemicals” because they’re so slow to break down. PFAS have been linked to a variety of conditions and health risks.

The manufacturing company 3M claims the state did not follow the law for promulgating regulations, which includes a requirement to provide an estimated cost of compliance. 3M says that should include the costs of cleaning up drinking water and groundwater. The state says it’s only required to provide an estimate for drinking water cleanup. Lower courts ruled against the state.

The PFAS case is one of a half dozen cases to be argued at the court’s November 13 session.
WKAR News
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
