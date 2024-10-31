The tradition of Sparty lives on: Former students who played the famous mascot stay connected with one another and MSU

On Sept. 16, 1989 Michigan State fans filled Spartan Stadium just like any other Saturday. Tens of thousands of fans anxiously waited for the football team to run onto the field, but before that happened a new figure was driven out of the tunnel in a convertible.

It was the first official Sparty mascot.

“They drove me out on the field in the pouring rain and the band suddenly came to a stop,” said Dave Russell, who spent his senior year in 1989-90 acting as Michigan State’s first modern Sparty. “When they introduced me, it sent shivers up my spine. I got out of the car and put my foot on the turf and the whole crowd erupted. That's when I knew that being Sparty was really something special.”

Since that moment, Sparty has grown and changed with dozens of students sporting the mascot's costume over the past 35 years. Every five years, on Sparty’s birthday, the people who spent their college days in the costume come back to East Lansing to rekindle and reminisce about their unique stories.

Allie Cohen

The 2024 edition of the reunion happened the last weekend of September, bringing in 60 plus people from around the country to celebrate their bond as Sparty.

Russell, a Hastings, Mich. native recalled that what sold him the most on being Sparty was the reputation Michigan State wanted the new figure to uphold.

Allie Cohen

“At the time the people in charge had said ‘We want this to be bigger than the Georgia Bulldog.’ who was the mascot to beat back then,” said Russell. “Over time, MSU has built Sparty to be one of the biggest mascots in the world, and that was always their goal 35 years ago.”

Now, Russell comes back to East Lansing for the reunion to meet all of the Sparty’s who have come after him.

Allie Cohen

“For me, it's just to see where it's gone and grown in 35 years and to meet the new people.Thats really what it's about - to see how far it's come and where it'll go in the future,” said Russell.

Cam Bender spent the second half of his college career as Sparty in the late 1990s, and is making the trip from his home in Los Angeles for this year's reunion. Although Bender’s life in California is always exciting with him working as an actor, coming back and reuniting with his Sparty peers is something he always looks forward to.

“We all come from different backgrounds. Each of us is unique, but when we put on the costume we all become the same Sparty, there's only one of the big guy,” said Bender.

Despite every past Sparty playing the same role, there’s one thing that sets Bender aside from the rest. In May 1997, Bender accepted his diploma with oversized armored boots on his feet, starting a new tradition for every Sparty to come.

Allie Cohen

“Walking across the stage in his boots was my way of telling the world. I was really proud of it, but the fact that they continue to do it is one of my proudest moments being Sparty,” said Bender. “It's an honor being Sparty and being able to tell everybody that I got to do it after being anonymous the whole time was so satisfying.”

Maddie Scanlon, a 24-year-old Chicago native, was more than ready to return to East Lansing for her first reunion post graduating in 2022.

Allie Cohen

“I’ve been waiting for this day all year. I can’t believe it's this close. I feel like I can almost taste it,” said Scanlon the weekend before the reunion.

Scanlon was in costume all four years, and has countless memories of her time. Her favorite is her senior day as Sparty, also known as the Penn State 2021 snow football game.

“It was so unserious and fun because it was all of my best friends celebrating our senior day together. It was the final home football game and you couldn't even see the field. I went out for the drum line and I swear everyone in the packed stadium was screaming for me,” said Scanlon. “I look back at so much footage of us in the snow screaming, dancing and laying on the ground making snow angels. They even let all of our families come down to the field with us after the game. It's something I’ll never forget.”

Stories like this one were shared at this year's reunion, as the newest era of Sparty’s were in attendance for the first time.

Allie Cohen

“I feel like us younger people are finally being brought in since this is our first reunion, as opposed to some of the older mascots who have been there since the beginning. I'm excited to see how it switches now that I've graduated,” said Scanlon.

“It was the best time of my life. There was no greater experience than being the face of the university,” said Scanlon.

Overall, the majority of Sparty’s in attendance will express similar feelings to Scanlons.

“I don’t wanna say I peaked in college but what is better than that?”

Allie Cohen