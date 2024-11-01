Lansing considers proposal to increase parking rates

The city of Lansing is proposing an increase in public parking rates.

The city has been exploring issues related to parking for over a year, including commissioning a study. A plan to increase rates was proposed Monday to the Lansing City Council.

The council said they hope a change in the fee structure would encourage drivers to park in certain areas and avoid others, helping to reduce congestion.

Rawley Van Fossen, Director of Economic Development and Planning for the city, said the changes would affect a lot of different people.

“Whether you're driving downtown to go to the Peanut Shop, or maybe you're stopping for lunch at Kewpees. Maybe you're just coming downtown to tour the capital and taking the sites.”

Van Fossen said not all areas of the city will be affected. Only places with an asset or metered parking.

“It's going to be Old Town and our core downtown. Going a little bit west towards Martin Luther King, and a little bit east, towards Pure Marquette.”

The plan is expected to go before the Ways and Means Committee at its next meeting on November 7th.