© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lansing considers proposal to increase parking rates

WKAR Public Media | By Michael Soverinsky
Published November 1, 2024 at 8:59 AM EDT
A parking meter in Lansing
Arjun Thakkar
/
WKAR-MSU

The city of Lansing is proposing an increase in public parking rates.

The city has been exploring issues related to parking for over a year, including commissioning a study. A plan to increase rates was proposed Monday to the Lansing City Council.

The council said they hope a change in the fee structure would encourage drivers to park in certain areas and avoid others, helping to reduce congestion.

Rawley Van Fossen, Director of Economic Development and Planning for the city, said the changes would affect a lot of different people.

“Whether you're driving downtown to go to the Peanut Shop, or maybe you're stopping for lunch at Kewpees. Maybe you're just coming downtown to tour the capital and taking the sites.”

Van Fossen said not all areas of the city will be affected. Only places with an asset or metered parking.

“It's going to be Old Town and our core downtown. Going a little bit west towards Martin Luther King, and a little bit east, towards Pure Marquette.”

The plan is expected to go before the Ways and Means Committee at its next meeting on November 7th.
WKAR News
Michael Soverinsky
See stories by Michael Soverinsky
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.
DONATE