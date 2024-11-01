UM Health-Sparrow nurses push for new contract after previous agreement expires

Nurses at University of Michigan Sparrow-Health are advocating for a new contract after their previous agreement expired Wednesday, Oct. 30 at midnight.

This would be the first contract since UM Health purchased Sparrow in 2023.

Both UM Health-Sparrow and the union said there is no work stoppage and nurses are continuing to provide care for patients and the community.

Jeff Breslin is a registered nurse and president of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital-Michigan Nurses Association.

He said currently the hospital and union are “a ways apart” on key issues including wages, health insurance, and workplace safety.

“Right now, what the hospital is proposing doesn't even meet the cost-of-living," Breslin said. "Health insurance, and what they have proposed is going to be out of reach for many of the people that work at the hospital. We won't even be able to pay for the care that we provide others.”

The union plans to hold an informational picket on Nov. 12 where PECSH-MNA members will line the streets outside the hospital in Lansing.

Breslin said UM Health-Sparrow has committed to spending $100 million on new facilities in Greater Lansing, but it also needs to consider who will work in them once they’re completed.

“If we are unable to attract and retain the nurses and healthcare professionals to staff those places as well as our current facilities, then we're not going to be able to provide the care that the community deserves,” he said.

Breslin said a new contract with competitive wages, affordable health insurance and workplace safety could help fill vacancies.

He said the union's goal is to reach an agreement and that at this point, they are not planning a work stoppage.

"We are going to provide excellent care if people need to come into the hospital...We are planning an informational picket, because people need to know what's going on," Breslin said. "So if somebody needs to come into the hospital or needs to bring their loved ones into the hospital, please do and we will take excellent care of them."

Negotiations are ongoing and hospital said they've scheduled bargaining session throughout November.

In a written statement, UM Health-Sparrow spokesperson John Foren said the hospital is optimistic an agreement with PECSH-MNA will be reached, and that the parties have exchanged economic proposals but have more work to do.

"Our nurses and health care professionals are vital to protecting the health of our communities and the future of this health system," Foren wrote. "We understand the urgency and the importance of a contract that meets everyone’s needs, while also ensuring our patients receive the best possible care. We hope to emerge from these negotiations with a stronger relationship and a collective commitment to building a better future for our health system and our community."

Foren said state and federal mediators have joined discussions.

