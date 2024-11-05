Michigan State’s rodeo queen seeks to educate and empower all in the sport

When Michigan State senior Olivia Smith was 6, she was about to discover a lifelong passion while on a family vacation. The moment came as an invitation to a horse ranch in northern Michigan, introducing her to the animal that would change the direction of her life.

“I was hooked,” Smith said. “I immediately fell in love with the horses and just being around them.”

Smith explored different kinds of riding as she grew. She joined her school's equestrian team, focusing on English riding style, but shifted her focus to Western after taking a barrel racing class. Smith began to compete with the Michigan Barrel Racing Association in high school. She arrived at Michigan State as a first-generation college student and was drawn to the MSU Rodeo Club.

She immediately knew that was where she belonged and would be able to feel at home after her first meeting.

“Rodeo is a big sense of community and building friendships,” Smith said. “I’ve built a lot of friendships through the Rodeo Club and I am best friends with them now.”

Smith spent her first three years barrel racing for Michigan State. She is now the club’s president, but that is not the only title she holds. Smith is the Miss Michigan State University Rodeo Queen, a title held by one club member each year. The position entails traveling around the state to rodeos, schools, parades, fairs, and more to represent the club and advocate for the sport.

“It’s a big responsibility, but I’m promoting something I truly love,” Smith said. “It’s been a lot of fun being president and Queen.”

The Queen is chosen through a pageant that includes interviews, both formal and informal modeling, speeches, and a riding portion to judge the contestant's skills. This is a club tradition, since 1974. The competition is held in February, during the Spartan Stampede, the club's home rodeo in the collegiate season. The queen contenders are judged not only during the pageant, but watched throughout the weekend to see how they would represent the club.

“I got out of my comfort zone for sure, putting myself out there,” Smith said. “It was very nerve-wracking but very fun. We had a lot of fun. The members are really close too, so the girls that I was running against we all just had a good time.”

Smith, the oldest of six, has been supported by her family throughout her journey, since that first vacation that started her love for horses and rodeo.

“They definitely pushed me to be the best version of myself,” Smith said. “I would not be here today without my parents or my siblings.”

Every Queen comes in with different goals and ideas. For Smith, the rodeo community meant everything to her and she aimed to show the state the sport she loves. Allie McMillan, the club's Vice President, could see Smith’s passion and knew what kind of Queen she would be.

“She’s so kind and she’s very passionate,” McMillan said. “I knew she would probably be one of the best Queens we’ve had, which I really think she is”

Smith, McMillan, and the entire club have become close-knit . McMillan has been riding her whole life and also thought about running for Queen, but recognized she didn’t have the time. McMillan knew if she didn’t choose herself that Smith was the first on her list.

“From day one [Olivia] said I want to go to all these rodeos, I want to go read to kids, I want to go to parades,” McMillan said. “It’s just kind of inspiring, like you know what, I think [she’s] gonna be the best person for the job.”

On top of attending rodeos and fairs, the Queen also spends time in the community, doing outreach. One of Smith’s biggest goals when becoming queen was to promote rodeo to the younger generation.

“I did a lot of school visits, where I would read to kids and kind of teach the younger generation about rodeo and what it has to offer,” Smith said. “They’ll be the next generation coming to Michigan State and joining the Rodeo Club.”

Smith has taken her love for horses and rodeo and been able to make a difference in the community she loves. She has seen a lot of positive reactions when promoting the sport. Rodeo has given a lot to Smith throughout her life, and she has spent the past eight months as Queen looking to return the favor.

“Being crowned was a huge honor,” Smith said. “I knew I wanted to be the best I could be as the Rodeo Queen this year, and I think I’ve successfully done that.”

