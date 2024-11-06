© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PROGRAM ALERT: 4pm NPR Special Coverage – VP Harris remarks. 6pm PBS News special time.

Michigan's 7th Congressional District goes to Tom Barrett

Published November 6, 2024 at 5:14 AM EST
Republican candidate for Michigan's 7th Congressional district, Tom Barrett, hugs a supporter election night
Republican candidate for Michigan's 7th Congressional district, Tom Barrett, hugs a supporter election night

Michigan's 7th U.S. House seat ended up as a win for Republicans, according to the Associated Press which called the race for Tom Barrett.

Barrett and challenger, Democrat Curtis Hertel were battling for the seat vacated by Elissa Slotkin when she departed to run for the U.S. Senate seat left open by the retirement of Debbie Stabenow.

As of 4:00am, control of the House was still to close to call, according to NPR. They said Democrats had only a narrow path forward.
