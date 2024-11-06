Michigan's 7th Congressional District goes to Tom Barrett

Michigan's 7th U.S. House seat ended up as a win for Republicans, according to the Associated Press which called the race for Tom Barrett.

Barrett and challenger, Democrat Curtis Hertel were battling for the seat vacated by Elissa Slotkin when she departed to run for the U.S. Senate seat left open by the retirement of Debbie Stabenow.

As of 4:00am, control of the House was still to close to call, according to NPR. They said Democrats had only a narrow path forward.