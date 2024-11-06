© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Delta Township supervisor who resigned, charged with felonies, elected again to position

WKAR Public Media
Published November 6, 2024 at 3:18 AM EST
Ken Fletcher
Ken Fletcher Candidate Facebook Page
Ken Fletcher

Two-months after being charged with two felonies and resigning from his position as Delta township supervisor, Ken Fletcher is the top vote getter for the job from which he had resigned.

Fletcher was charged on September 4 with accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. Police say he had sexually explicit conversations with a police officer posing as a 15-year old boy on Grindr, an LGBTQ+ dating app.

When Fletcher was charged, it was too late to remove his name from the November ballot. Two individuals, Richard Ott and Saturn Wells filed as write in candidates, however when ballots were counted, Fletcher was the clear winner with 12,114 votes. "Unassigned Write In" received 1,534 votes.

Fletcher has until December 31 to accept or refuse the seat.

