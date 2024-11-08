WKAR News says goodbye to reporter Michelle Jokisch Polo

Since 2020, WKAR Latinx stories reporter Michelle Jokisch Polo has brought mid-Michigan stories on public health, education, politics, and much more.

She’s leaving the news team for a new opportunity in the state. On her last day, WKAR’s Melorie Begay asked her about her experience.

Interview Highlights:

On reporting on the Michigan Department of Corrections' ban on Spanish and Swahili Language dictionaries

"My impression of this community is that it's a very diverse community, and that people want to support one another, and that people have the ability to come together to make change."

On what she thinks of the mid-Michigan community

"My impression of this community is that it's a very diverse community, and that people want to support one another, and that people have the ability to come together to make change."

On working with the WKAR News team over the past four years.

"I think the reporter that I am is only possible because of the team that I've had in the last four years. I have grown in ways that I didn't know I could as a reporter, and that is just so, so meaningful to me."

Interview Transcript:

Melorie Begay: Michelle, you’ve done so many stories for WKAR. Is there one that you’re most proud of?

Michelle Jokisch Polo: That’s a really good question. I think the story that I'm most proud of was a story I did a couple years ago looking into the Michigan Department of Corrections banning Spanish language and Swahili dictionaries just because they were in a foreign language.

Reporting on that story was really hard, not just because I had to file a FOIA request and, you know, look through, I think it was about 60 pages of banned books, but what was really difficult was hearing from one particular person who's incarcerated who said that they took away from him a postcard, a Christmas postcard that from his family from Mexico, because it was written in a different language.

When I reported on that story after a couple months, the Department of Corrections ended up lifting the ban. So, I think it was like my first time where I got to witness change being made because of something that I did.

Begay: Something that I appreciate about your reporting is your ability to find and connect with a variety of sources. Having met so many people in mid-Michigan, what’s your impression of this community?

Jokisch Polo: My impression of this community is that it's a very diverse community, and that people want to support one another, and that people have the ability to come together to make change.

I have thought so many times of an issue that people, that I'm reporting on, because people are organizing for, and I often, maybe in a cynical way, think, oh, will that actually make a difference? And then I witness it, because I'm reporting, and then I see people pushing for something, and then, then it changes. And I think that's not something that happens everywhere. Maybe it's even unique of this region.

Begay: Amid all the daily reporting you did, you also produced the stations Spanish podcast ¿Qué Onda Michigan? What was that experience like?

Jokisch Polo: You know, when it came to the role, the podcast didn't exist. We didn't really have Spanish language offerings at the time, and I came in and I pitched a podcast, a Spanish language podcast that looked at the top headlines relevant to Michigan's Latino community.

And in the process, I learned a lot. I learned that it's hard to do a podcast, but it's also really rewarding knowing that there are so many people in your community depending on that resource to know what's happening. And that was especially meaningful to me during the COVID pandemic, when we would have so much new information coming from the state every single day and we got to be a part of ensuring that people got that information out to them.

Begay: Last question, do you have any fun memories working with the news team that you’ll remember?

Jokisch Polo: This is something I've been thinking about for, you know, the last couple of weeks. I think as a reporter, when you put something out, people see your name and they see your byline. They see your work, but what they don't see are the people behind you who made that work possible.

Here at WKAR, I think of Karel Vega, who was our news director. I think of Eli Newman, who was our editor. I think of you, Melorie, I think of Sophia Saliby, or Arjun Thakkar, all these people that have influenced my reporting, that have made my reporting the way it is. I think the reporter that I am is only possible because of the team that I've had in the last four years. I have grown in ways that I didn't know I could as a reporter, and that is just so, so meaningful to me.

Begay: I just have to say that it's been such a pleasure to hear all of your stories every morning, for Morning Edition, and even back during when I hosted Weekend Edition. We're all gonna miss you so much, but we’re really excited for your new opportunity. And yeah, I think we all wish you the best of luck. And thank you so much for talking with me.

Jokisch Polo: Of course, thank you so much, Melorie.

