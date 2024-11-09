Voters elect Republicans Mike Balow and Julie Maday to the MSU board

Michigan voters have chosen who will be filling two vacancies on the Michigan State University Board of Trustees.

Former Novi city councilwoman Julie Maday and veteran Mike Balow were elected to the eight-member board.

This is Balow's third time running for the seat and the first time he’s won an election. He says he plans to hit the ground running come next year.

"Job one is getting to know all of my colleagues and then figuring out how can we work together to really try to eliminate some of these black clouds to set us up for success in 2025," Balow said.

For several years, Balow has been pushing for the university to bring back its swim and dive team that was disbanded in 2020. He said he’s looking forward to learning more about MSU’s student athlete experience.

"I think that I'll have a lot of questions, getting to know the athletic director and the budget and figuring out where we're deploying our dollars and are we doing everything we can for all the sports, that's not just swimming and diving, it's all the sports," he said.

In the last year, scandals on the board prompted many students and faculty to ask Governor Gretchen Whitmer to call for the removal of two of the board members. In response MSU Board of Trustees censured three members of its board.

Maday, who is a parent of an MSU student, says wants to restore the community’s trust in MSU leaders.

"I want people to feel like I have an open-door policy where people can come and talk to me, because I think that's part of MSU’s problem," Maday said.

The Republican says she’s not coming into the role with a political agenda but with an intention to learn and listen.

"We all love our Michigan State, and I want people to be proud of that university again, and I want to do everything I can in my power to make that happen," she added.

Balow and Maday will begin their eight yearn terms on the MSU board in January.