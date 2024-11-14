Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center brings back holiday show as it continues to make a comeback

The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center is back with its holiday show after slowly reopening in October. The gallery had closed its doors in September due to a financial shortfall.

As part of the gallery’s 2024 Michigan Made Holiday Exhibition and Market, the gallery is hosting a reception Thursday evening.

Board President Rachel Beatty said while it’s been a struggle navigating the challenges of reopening, she’s excited for the return of the holiday show.

"Seeing the gallery filled with artwork again, it’s reassuring knowing that everything is inventoried again and ready to go for our holiday show,” she said.

Beatty said the board is still working to find ways to stay open for the remainder of the year and beyond. She adds the board has come a long way in regaining financial stability, and the return of the holiday show has the board feeling optimistic.

“We have a great vision for how we want to move forward and now that we are comfortable with a lot of the internal processes that we can now really start spending time planning for the future,” she said.

Beatty adds that volunteer support has also played a key role in keeping the gallery afloat as it continues to make its comeback. In the meantime, Beatty encourages the public to continue supporting local artisans by buy their pieces as gifts this holiday season.

The Michigan Made Holiday Exhibition and Market runs through December 21.

The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center has been a financial supporter of WKAR.