Library system developed by Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe to be shared with Michigan teachers

A new library system developed by the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe is reshaping how Indigenous knowledge and cultural perspectives could be shared in Michigan schools.

Known as Gather Together or, in Anishinaabemowin, Maawn Doobiigeng, the library system categorizes books and resources based on the seven traditional Anishinaabe clans and their roles within the community.

This includes knowledge of hunting and fishing all the way to understanding and preserving the culture’s language.

Anne Heidemann is the tribal librarian for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. She played a key role in the library system’s creation and emphasis its cultural and educational significance.

She says the complete history of Indigenous people has not always been taught in public schools.

“The traditional homelands of these people is where we are, so it's the baseline level of respect would be to know about those people and how their how their history intertwines with our western history,” she said.

She says if educators and libraries use the new system as a resource, they can be more reflective of the culture and people they’re meant to serve.

Courtesy / Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Each book receives symbols that designate its topic, if it's fiction or nonfiction, its intended audience and whether the authors have an Indigenous background or not.

Melissa Isaac works for the Michigan Department of Education’s Indigenous Education Initiative. She says Maawn Doobiigeng is accessible and inclusive and addresses the gap of Indigenous perspectives in traditional library systems.

“I think that it's multi-purpose, eliminating that erasure, and visibility promotes Indigenous people and communities and the value that we have,” she said. “Our neighbors feeling a sense of relief that, ‘Hey, I'm understanding where I live.’ And you know that feels good too. It increases your connection to the place that you dwell.”

The Michigan Department of Education is now working with Indigenous leaders to introduce Maawn Doobiigeng to educators across the state. The system is aiming to serve as both a library tool and a teaching resource to help to integrate Indigenous knowledge and give students a fuller understanding of the land they live on and the people who have shaped it.

