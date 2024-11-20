Zeke the Wonderdog delights Michigan State and gets the star athlete treatment

In the evolving world of NIL deals, one partnership at Michigan State captures hearts in a uniquely Spartan way.

Zeke the Wonderdog, the beloved golden Labrador retriever known for his show-stopping frisbee catches, joined the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) sponsorship deal ranks, through a partnership with Michigan State University Federal Credit Union.

For Zeke, age 9, this deal isn’t just about branding; it means his handlers, Jim and Terri Foley, get much-needed financial support to keep bringing joy and comfort to the Spartan community through his presence. The Foleys, who live in Holland, Michigan, bring Zeke to East Lansing as a labor of love - one that involves hours of travel across the state and the associated expenses.

“We live 100 miles out, which means we’re on the road a lot with Zeke, and we try to go wherever he’s needed,” Jim said. “We have been doing this for 20 years.”

The NIL deal with MSUFCU is providing much-needed assistance, helping to cover the costs of Zeke’s training, travel, and appearances. With MSUFCU’s support, Zeke will continue to attend MSU events and entertain the students who have come to rely on him for comfort and joy.

Jim realized how connected Zeke was to MSU in the wake of the Feb. 13, 2023 shooting on campus.

“After the days following the tragedy that happened, I brought Zeke onto campus to be with the students,” Jim said. “Students were telling me things they don’t tell most people. He [Zeke] filled holes in people’s hearts.”

It was in those following days that Jim understood Zeke’s impact was larger than he had imagined. Students flocked to him, sharing their gratitude for Zeke’s calming presence during such a difficult time. For many, seeing Zeke, with his ears flopping and his tail wagging, was a moment of relief, a small slice of joy.

“Zeke is more than a performer,” Jim said. “He’s a goodwill ambassador. He passes Spartan love and goodwill on to other people.”

Zeke's role has taken him to places where he can offer more than just entertainment. On Oct. 14, Zeke and the MSU football team went to the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan, where the dog eagerly snuggled up to children, accepting every pet and scratch with his signature enthusiasm.

“Zeke’s just a lover boy,” Jim said. “He loves to be a pet and loves meeting people.”

This partnership with MSUFCU, initiated by Zeke’s parent company, America’s Best Frisbee Dogs, is structured like a traditional human athlete NIL deal, allowing MSUFCU to use Zeke’s name, image, and likeness for promotional use. In exchange, Zeke makes appearances at MSUFCU events throughout the year, including their Kid’s Day.

For Jim and Terri, the NIL deal has allowed them to focus on what really matters: showing up for MSU students and the broader community that has embraced Zeke.

“We do a lot of things with Zeke, and a lot of times, places like elementary schools or the Ronald McDonald House can’t afford it, but we would still make it work,” Jim said. “[The partnership] makes it, so we are not losing money all of the time.”

Jim views it as deeply personal, despite the formal nature of the NIL partnership. To him, it’s not just a contract. It is a way to honor Zeke’s connection with the MSU community. Jim admitted he didn’t expect the deep gratitude he would feel from students or how profoundly their words and smiles would affect him.

“The students are resilient, and I am so grateful for them,” Foley said. “It is good to see [them] smile again. It brought me to tears.”

