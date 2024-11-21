Lansing Promise scholarship program expanding funds, eligibility

After more than a decade of providing mid-Michigan graduates with college scholarships, the Lansing Promise has a new initiative to expand its reach and increase funds for eligible students.

The Lansing Promise is a scholarship program offering financial support for high school graduates attending a partner higher education institution.

Those include Lansing Community College, Michigan State University, the University of Olivet, Davenport University as well as at the Douglas J Aveda Institute for certain skilled trade training.

Previously, students were required to attend all four years of high school within the Lansing School District’s boundaries to be eligible. Now, students will only need to attend for one year and graduate to qualify for support to get a degree from LCC or attend the Aveda Institute.

Executive Director Justin Sheehan says the new scholarship is called the Lansing Promise Guarantee.

“I foresee this opportunity for every student that graduates Lansing to simply, again, establish an expectation that success after high school includes some kind of post-secondary training,” he said.

The Lansing Promise offers $10,000 to students attending LCC or the Aveda Institute and $20,000 to students pursuing a bachelor's degree at 4-year institutions. Funds can be used for credits, books and fees.

Students now also have more time to use the scholarship. They'll have a six-year window within high school graduation instead of four years.

During the last academic year, the Promise accepted 369 students, or about 60% of the Lansing School District's eligible graduating class, into the program.