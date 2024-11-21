© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lansing Promise scholarship program expanding funds, eligibility

WKAR Public Media | By Maya Moore,
Sophia Saliby
Published November 21, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST
Abel Travis speaks and claps at a podium
Courtesy
/
Lansing Promise
Incoming Lansing Promise Board Chair Abel Travis spoke at the November 20, 2024 community luncheon for the program.

After more than a decade of providing mid-Michigan graduates with college scholarships, the Lansing Promise has a new initiative to expand its reach and increase funds for eligible students.

The Lansing Promise is a scholarship program offering financial support for high school graduates attending a partner higher education institution.

Those include Lansing Community College, Michigan State University, the University of Olivet, Davenport University as well as at the Douglas J Aveda Institute for certain skilled trade training.

Previously, students were required to attend all four years of high school within the Lansing School District’s boundaries to be eligible. Now, students will only need to attend for one year and graduate to qualify for support to get a degree from LCC or attend the Aveda Institute.

Executive Director Justin Sheehan says the new scholarship is called the Lansing Promise Guarantee.

“I foresee this opportunity for every student that graduates Lansing to simply, again, establish an expectation that success after high school includes some kind of post-secondary training,” he said.

The Lansing Promise offers $10,000 to students attending LCC or the Aveda Institute and $20,000 to students pursuing a bachelor's degree at 4-year institutions. Funds can be used for credits, books and fees.

Students now also have more time to use the scholarship. They'll have a six-year window within high school graduation instead of four years.

During the last academic year, the Promise accepted 369 students, or about 60% of the Lansing School District's eligible graduating class, into the program.

WKAR News
Maya Moore
See stories by Maya Moore
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE