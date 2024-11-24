EGLE launches new air quality dashboard, interactive map and resources

Michigan residents have a new resource for checking the air quality before heading outside.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) recently launched the new MiAir dashboard.

Susan Kilmer is the air monitoring section manager for EGLE. She says users were previously able to just see the air quality near their location.

The new dashboard features an interactive map displaying the air quality index, historic data and the upcoming forecast.

“The wildfire events of last year just really kind of got people's attention, and I think going forward, when people have questions or concerns about air quality, they will know there's a place to go and find out that information," she said.

“I think air pollution is something that does interest or impact everybody, and so knowing what the values are are important, it also helps people make decisions about outdoor activities."

