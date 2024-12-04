Thousands of free books available for families on Clinton Transit buses

Clinton County families can pick up free books for their children when they take public transportation.

The Clinton County Regional Educational Service Agency has donated more than 4,000 books with the help of state grant funding.

Bus drivers will be handing out the books for families to take home or read while traveling.

Cindy Pline works for the agency. She says the program is going to make a big difference in the community.

“We know how important early literacy is. I can't think of anything that's more important than helping our littlest people in our county.”

The initiative is part of Michigan’s Talking is Teaching campaign.

The campaign supports the importance of talking, reading and singing with children under six years old.

Pline says the response from the community so far has been great.

“It has been shared on Clinton County RESA social media pages, and I've been able to review all of the likes and the shares on that. I also had a local author reach out ... interested in seeing if his book can be added to the books that are on Clinton Transit buses.”

Books can be found on all 28 Clinton Transit buses.