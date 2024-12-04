Warmer temperatures, rain and quick changing conditions expected for mid-Michigan this winter

Residents of mid-Michigan can expect a slightly warmer winter, and that’s the persistent trend, according to T.J. Turnage, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Turnage predicts this winter will have slightly above normal temperatures and an increase in rainfall patterns—resulting in more changeable conditions.

“The other thing that the longer-term trends have told us that could very well be the case here again is that mixed precipitation events are more likely to happen. And by that, I mean like a rain-snow mix, you know, maybe freezing rain, or that type of thing,” Turnage said.

Alongside mixed precipitation, Turnage says residents can expect freeze-thaw cycles to become the new norm, meaning temperatures swing above and below freezing in a matter of days.

He says mid-Michigan winters can no longer be defined by consistent snow cover, as autumn weather is trending longer and winter conditions start later.

“We’ve noticed it’s actually very rare for there to be snow on the ground the entire winter,” Turnage said. “That’s very different from, say, 30 years ago.”

The National Weather Service is advising the shifting conditions this winter mean residents should be prepared for more drastic weather changes and is emphasizing the importance of staying vigilant and ready for the unexpected.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.