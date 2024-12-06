Krampusnacht returns to Old Town Lansing for second year

Community members can enjoy music, costumes, food and fun in Old Town Lansing Saturday, December 7.

The popular event of Krampusnacht is back for a second year to celebrate the mythical holiday creature of Krampus and the story behind it.

Krampus is considered St. Nicholas' enforcer in some European cultures who punishes naughty children before Christmas.

Samantha Benson is the Executive Director of the Old Town Commercial Association (OTCA). She says the community has really embraced the event.

“Honestly, I was worried that we would get some flack because it's kind of like a weird thing," she said. "Like Old Town does a lot of weird stuff, but people are really just accepting it and running with it. And I'm so, so excited for that.”

A parade of people in Krampus costumes will start at 6:30 p.m.

Summer Schreiner is an organizer for the event. She says it’s going to be even bigger and better than last year.

“The OTCA has been able to close the street for us which will make things so much easier and so much safer for the parade. But also that's where the vendors can be, and we also have a big stage.”

The event runs from 4-9 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and stay late.

A Krampus event is scheduled for REO Town in Lansing on December 14.

