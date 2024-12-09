Michigan State Police taking steps to better serve people with autism

Michigan State Police posts have new stickers available for motorists with autism.

The sticker placed on rearview windows will notify officers conducting traffic stops of the driver's disability.

First District Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez says the MSP is always looking for better ways to serve the public.

“What we're doing is we're always evolving, always making ourselves better,” Gonzalez said. "Our troopers, when they go through recruit school, are actually being trained on de-escalation techniques and how to deal with motorists or people that they come in contact with autism.”

Gonzalez said the stickers should help prevent routine traffic stops from escalating.

“We're just hoping to not have that happen and [have] a better experience for motorists when they come in contact with the police, and this is particularly for people who may have autism,” Gonzales said.

Stickers are available at all Michigan State Police posts and troopers on patrol also have some on hand.

Police ask that the stickers to be placed on the left side of the back window.

