Mark Dantonio officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

Mark Dantonio has officially been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Dantonio is known as the winningest coach in Michigan State football history.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in January during his first year on the ballot

The National Football Foundation held its annual Awards Dinner Tuesday night to honor inductees.

On stage at the event, Dantonio said the achievement wouldn’t have been possible without his team and staff.

"It takes so many different people to make a program. You’ve got to have guys that play obviously, but your administration has to believe in you, and then also, you know, your fellow coaches, your staff, so many different people," he said. "So, it takes a special people."

Dantonio coached the Spartans for 13 seasons from 2007-19 with a record of 114-57.

He joins four other Michigan State head coaches to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame: Charlie Bachman, Duffy Daugherty, Clarence "Biggie" Munn, and Frank "Muddy" Waters.

