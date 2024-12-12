© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Mark Dantonio officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published December 12, 2024 at 10:25 AM EST
Mark Dantonio with plaque for the College Football Hall of Fame
Courtesy
/
Michigan State University
Mark Dantonio received the honor at a ceremony Tuesday night in Las Vegas

Mark Dantonio has officially been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Dantonio is known as the winningest coach in Michigan State football history.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in January during his first year on the ballot

The National Football Foundation held its annual Awards Dinner Tuesday night to honor inductees.

On stage at the event, Dantonio said the achievement wouldn’t have been possible without his team and staff.

"It takes so many different people to make a program. You’ve got to have guys that play obviously, but your administration has to believe in you, and then also, you know, your fellow coaches, your staff, so many different people," he said. "So, it takes a special people."

Dantonio coached the Spartans for 13 seasons from 2007-19 with a record of 114-57.

He joins four other Michigan State head coaches to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame: Charlie Bachman, Duffy Daugherty, Clarence "Biggie" Munn, and Frank "Muddy" Waters.
WKAR News
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
