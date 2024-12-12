WKAR Sports content is reported by Sports Journalism students in the Michigan State School of Journalism.
Michigan State’s Leader Dog Club trains service dogs for the blind
The club is dedicated to helping the community, through training young dogs for their future roles helping support humans.
Michigan State University’s Leader Dog Club trains service dogs to assist people with visual impairments. Members and puppy raisers dedicate time to socializing and training the dogs, preparing them for the important role of guiding their future owners.
The club has become important to the MSU community, not only providing assistance to those in need but also raising awareness about the importance of service animals.
WKAR Sports spoke with members and puppy raisers about the difference the program is making for individuals and all the work done behind the scenes.
