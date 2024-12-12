© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR Sports
WKAR Sports content is reported by Sports Journalism students in the Michigan State School of Journalism.

Michigan State’s Leader Dog Club trains service dogs for the blind

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Shapiro: WKAR Sports
Published December 12, 2024 at 11:46 AM EST
MSU Leader Dog Club puppy raisers smile for a photo with their future leader dogs.
Sarah Shapiro
MSU Leader Dog Club puppy raisers smile for a photo with their future leader dogs.

The club is dedicated to helping the community, through training young dogs for their future roles helping support humans.

Michigan State University’s Leader Dog Club trains service dogs to assist people with visual impairments. Members and puppy raisers dedicate time to socializing and training the dogs, preparing them for the important role of guiding their future owners.

MSU Leader Dog Club practicing with the dogs on the stairs.
Sarah Shapiro
MSU Leader Dog Club practicing with the dogs on the stairs.

The club has become important to the MSU community, not only providing assistance to those in need but also raising awareness about the importance of service animals.

WKAR Sports spoke with members and puppy raisers about the difference the program is making for individuals and all the work done behind the scenes.
Shapiro WKAR Nov Dog Leaders Video Final.mp4
