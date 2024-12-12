Michigan State’s Leader Dog Club trains service dogs for the blind

Michigan State University’s Leader Dog Club trains service dogs to assist people with visual impairments. Members and puppy raisers dedicate time to socializing and training the dogs, preparing them for the important role of guiding their future owners.

Sarah Shapiro MSU Leader Dog Club practicing with the dogs on the stairs.

The club has become important to the MSU community, not only providing assistance to those in need but also raising awareness about the importance of service animals.

WKAR Sports spoke with members and puppy raisers about the difference the program is making for individuals and all the work done behind the scenes.