New choral collective to bring soul music to holiday classics at Lansing concert

To celebrate the holiday season, more than five choral groups from across Michigan are coming together for a special concert in Lansing on December 13 called Christmas for the Soul.

For Inside the Arts, WKAR's Sophia Saliby spoke with LaVonté Heard, the founder of Transcendence Performing Arts Centers, which is hosting the performance at The Bread House International Ministries.

The group will also perform at the Wharton Performing Arts Center on Michigan State University's campus for the Lansing Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops concert on December 15.

He was joined in the studio by members of a new Choral Union: Angel Taylor, Yalanda Embry-Frazier and Candace Potts and members of The Singletons: Catrese Singleton- Johnson, Alfred Singleton III and Ryan Robertson to sing some holiday classics.

Interview Highlights

On the groups making up Choral Union

We're excited to have the Verna D. Holley Project, the Lansing Church of God in Christ Music Department, the Jeremy Winston Chorale International, Detroit School of Arts Concert Choir, J.W. Sexton High School Concert Choir and the Bread House International Ministries Worship Arts Ministry.

On a special performance from gospel group, The Singletons at the concert

Our audience can expect for The Singletons to bring arrangements of holiday favorites that they've never heard before. We are used to The Singletons' contemporary gospel offerings. This time, they're going to do something a little bit different, featuring a melody arranged by Candace Potts with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra that you just don't want to miss.

On what Christmas for the soul means to him

Christmas for the soul has several different meanings. It means fun for the family. It means bringing peace to people who might be sad during this season. It means bringing some soulful arrangements to Christmas favorites that we love, and it also means bringing people together and making a difference for young people.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: To celebrate the holiday season, more than five choral groups from across Michigan are coming together for a special concert in Lansing this week called Christmas for the Soul.

LaVonté Heard is the founder of Transcendence Performing Arts Centers which is hosting the performance, and he joins me now along with some members of the the Choral Union who will be performing. And they're going to sing some holiday classics for us. Thanks for being here, Lavonté.

LaVonté Heard: Thank you for having me.

Saliby: Can you tell me about the groups that are making up what you're calling this Choral Union performing at the concert?

Heard: Yes, we're excited to have the Verna D. Holley Project, the Lansing Church of God in Christ Music Department, the Jeremy Winston Chorale International, Detroit School of Arts Concert Choir, J.W. Sexton High School Concert Choir, and the Bread House International Ministries Worship Arts Ministry.

Saliby: You don't have to spoil the whole set list, but can you share a few of the songs that will be performed?

Heard: Now that's a hard one, Sophia, but we can let you in on a little bit of it. So, we will perform Anthem of Praise by Richard Smallwood. We will perform Christmas Time Is Here featuring The Singletons, and many, many more.

Saliby: You mentioned The Singletons. This is a Lansing-area gospel group. Can you share what audiences can expect from them?

Heard: Our audience can expect for The Singletons to bring arrangements of holiday favorites that they've never heard before. We are used to The Singletons' contemporary gospel offerings.

This time, they're going to do something a little bit different, featuring a melody arranged by Candace Potts with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra that you just don't want to miss.

Saliby: What does "Christmas for the Soul" mean to you?

Heard: Christmas for the soul has several different meanings. It means fun for the family. It means bringing peace to people who might be sad during this season.

It means bringing some soulful arrangements to Christmas favorites that we love, and it also means bringing people together and making a difference for young people.

Saliby: You brought some members of the Choral Union to our studios today to perform some of these songs. So, could you introduce the first song?

Heard: Yes, we would like to do an excerpt of Anthem of Praise by the legendary Richard Smallwood.

[Group sings Anthem of Praise]

Saliby: And you have another song for us. Could you share what you're going to be singing now?

Heard: Yes, we would like to do an improvisatory rendition of Oh Come All Ye Faithful featuring members of The Singletons.

[Group sings Oh Come All Ye Faithful]

Saliby: The Transcendence Performing Arts Centers is hosting its Christmas for the Soul concert December 13 at the Bread House International Ministries in Lansing.

I've been speaking with LaVonté Heard, and you also heard songs performed by members of the Choral Union making up the Christmas for the Soul concert.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.