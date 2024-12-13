MSU Board of Trustees approves Spartan Stadium improvements, updated investment policy

Michigan State University's Board of Trustees held its last meeting of the year Friday, wrapping up 2024 with new leadership, a revised investment policy and the approval of improvements to Spartan Stadium.

The trustees pledged to create a new committee comprised of faculty, students and staff to evaluate requests for the school to change its investments for non-financial reasons.

That’s as campus community members continue calls for the school to divest from Israel.

The board also voted at its meeting Friday to scrap language stating it would “exhibit social conscience” in its financial decisions.

The phrase has been used to challenge board members to divest from companies in Israel, the Israeli government, weapons manufacturers and defense contractors involved in the war in Gaza.

During public comment, MSU student David Hogan said the revision is too vague.

“I get the feeling that this is kind of meant to replace the whole 'social conscience' aspect of the policy where the board gets to shift off all moral and ethical dilemmas instead of facing them head on."

The President will appoint members to the committee. Trustee Sandy Pierce said the group will be formed within the year.

"The future committee will hear concerns regarding specific investments and will draw on best practices from peer institutions and uphold high level evaluation standards to support MSU's long-term financial health," Pierce said.

Meanwhile, Michigan State football fans will see some new changes at Spartan Stadium starting next season, including new video boards and renovated suites in the West Tower.

The board voted to fund the projects with internal loans, approving a combined budget of $28 million for both improvements.

During the meeting, Athletic Director Alan Haller told trustees the new screens will offer sponsorship opportunities and enhance the gameday experience for fans. He said the renovations to the West Tower will do the same.

“The restrooms will be updated, new technology, new flooring, new seating, new opportunity for our donor engagement, revenue generation and the opportunity to enjoy the Spartan experience, the Spartan football experience, to a greater value," he said.

Construction on both projects is set to begin in January with work to be completed by August.

The board also appointed a new chair and vice chair.

Trustee Kelly Tebay will serve as chair and Trustee Brianna Scott will serve as vice chair.

Tebay was elected in 2018. She’s the director of government and external relations at Henry Ford Health in Dearborn. Scott is an attorney and entrepreneur and was also elected in 2018.

The leadership roles are based on seniority and require approval from the board.

This was also the last trustees' meeting for outgoing Chair Dan Kelly and former Chair Dianne Byrum.