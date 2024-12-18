Meridian Township Board selects Tim Dempsey to serve as next manager

Meridian Township’s new manager says he wants to focus on moving along ongoing development projects when he steps into the role officially.

The Township Board selected Tim Dempsey to lead the community at its meeting Tuesday night. Contract negotiations are ongoing.

Courtesy / Meridian Township

Dempsey was one of three finalists the board interviewed after a nationwide search.

He cites the Haslett Village development and work in downtown Okemos as projects he wants to move forward.

"Those are some opportunities to maybe just look at those with fresh eyes, be able to sit down and figure out, you know, where have they been and where do they want to go," he said.

Dempsey previously spent 15 years working for the city of East Lansing, where he served as Deputy City Manager and the Director of Planning, Building and Development.

He says he plans to use that background to create new partnerships in the community.

"Whether it's with Michigan State University or other surrounding jurisdictions, the economic development group at LEAP, having those existing relationships, I think, will hopefully be a real benefit."

Dempsey has also held leadership positions with Public Sector Consultants and Saginaw Future Inc. He says he's looking forward to working with Township staff and getting to know the community.

Former Township Manager Frank Walsh resigned in April. Tim Schmitt has been serving as interim manager.